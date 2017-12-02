Islanders' Josh Bailey: Puts up two helpers

Bailey had a pair of assists Friday in a 6-5 loss to Ottawa.

Bailey has been an assist machine this season, racking up 25 assists in 25 games, 12 of which have come in the past eight contests. He's not much outside of assists, but his contributions are pretty consistent in that area.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories