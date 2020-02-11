Islanders' Josh Bailey: Racks up trio of assists

Bailey had three assists and three shots on goal in Monday's 5-3 win over Washington

Bailey was in on each of New York's first three goals as the Islanders built up a 5-1 lead. The 30-year-old has been on a nice run since mid-January, collecting three goals and eight assists over his last 10 games. Bailey will enter Tuesday's tilt against Philadelphia with 11 goals and 35 points in 54 games.