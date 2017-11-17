Islanders' Josh Bailey: Reaches 20-point mark
Bailey scored a power-play goal and added an assist during Thursday's 6-4 win over Carolina.
This outing snapped a three-game point drought and improved Bailey to four goals and 16 helpers for the season. He's done significant damage with the man advantage, collecting eight points while averaging 2:51 of power-play time per game. However, it's definitely worth noting that Bailey's shot volume is down (1.24 per outing), and he's currently sporting a career-high 16.0 shooting percentage. It's also unlikely he continues to score at better than a point-per-game pace for much longer. Still, Bailey's followed up last season's 56-point breakout impressively.
