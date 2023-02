Bailey posted an assist in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Canucks.

Bailey helped out on a Kyle Palmieri goal in the first period. While Bailey has now gone 19 games without a goal, he's earned an assist in two of his last three outings. The 33-year-old playmaker is up to 21 points, 63 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 51 appearances. He's seen some top-line usage alongside Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal, but Bailey will need to show a bit more consistency to maintain that role.