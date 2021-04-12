Bailey generated a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Bailey had the secondary helper on Kyle Palmieri's first goal as an Islander. The 31-year-old Bailey continues to be a solid playmaking winger with six goals and 19 assists through 42 games this season. He's added 65 shots on net, a plus-9 rating and eight power-play points, all of which are helpers.