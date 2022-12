Bailey logged a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Bailey picked up an assist on Mathew Barzal's tally early in the second period before scoring a goal of his own later in the frame, extending the Islanders' lead to 3-1. It's just the second multi-point game of the year for Bailey as he looks to bounce back from a slow start to the season. The 33-year-old winger now has six goals and nine assists through 32 games.