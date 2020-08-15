Bailey posted a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Capitals in Game 2.
Bailey has been a consistent presence on the scoresheet with a goal and six helpers in six contests. He's only been held pointless once (Game 3 versus the Panthers) in that span. His second line with Anthony Beauvillier and Brock Nelson is pacing the team's offense -- any of them could be a good addition to DFS rosters given their current form.
