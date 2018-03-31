Islanders' Josh Bailey: Remains out Saturday

Bailey (upper body) will not be available for Saturday's match against the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Bailey will miss his second straight game due to a lingering upper-body issue. Prior to the injury, Bailey had been on an uncharacteristic drought this season of three games without a point, though there's no indication the injury played a role. Overall, he owns 69 points -- 18 goals and 51 assists -- over 73 games this season, so owners needing his production down the stretch should keep an eye out for updates on his status prior to Tuesday's game against the Flyers.

