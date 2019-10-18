Islanders' Josh Bailey: Road warrior in Winnipeg

Bailey finished with two points, including a power-play assist, in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

Bailey drew the secondary assist on Mathew Barzal's power-play goal, scored at the 7:41 mark of the second period, then followed it up by scoring an empty-net goal with 27 seconds left in the game. Thursday's game was the second time this season Bailey has finished with two points, and the Isles' winger now has six points on the year, in seven contests.