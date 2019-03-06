Islanders' Josh Bailey: Scores fifth point in six games

Bailey notched an assist for the second straight game, helping his team earn a 5-4 win over Ottawa on Tuesday.

Bailey won't do you any favors in plus/minus, where he's minus-3 over his past nine games, but he's doing something right on the stat sheet, scoring eight points in that stretch of games. He's now reached 50 points on the season and has another nice matchup coming up with the Senators' forgiving defense.