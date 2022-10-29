Bailey secured a milestone goal during a 6-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday.

Bailey, who scored the game-winning goal during his 1,000th career game with the Islanders on Friday, has connected during consecutive contests after going pointless during his opening five appearances. Friday's tally developed after he received a pass from Mathew Barzal and forced goalie Frederik Andersen out of position for an open backhander. The 2008 No. 9 overall draft pick has compiled 178 goals among 557 points with the Islanders. Bailey is the third player in franchise history to reach 1,000 games, joining Bryan Trottier (1,123 games) and Denis Potvin (1,060).