Islanders' Josh Bailey: Scores three in 6-4 loss

Bailey scored three goals on 10 shot attempts during Thursday's 6-4 loss to Columbus.

What a night for the pass-first winger. Not only did Bailey pace the league in assists entering Thursday's contest, this was also his first career hat trick. The 28-year-old veteran is well on the way to his best offensive season and is locked in with equally hot linemates John Tavares and Anders Lee. The trio has scored its way to fantasy stardom through 32 games, and Bailey is up to eight goals and 38 points for the campaign.