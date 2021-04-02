Bailey tallied a goal and two assists with two shots in Thursday's 8-4 win over Washington.

Bailey potted his sixth goal of the year early in the third period, stripping the puck from Nicklas Backstrom and firing it into a yawning cage. He also assisted on goals by Brock Nelson and Mathew Barzal, giving him a three-point night for the first time in over a year. Bailey has produced three goals and five assists in his last seven contests.