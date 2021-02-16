Bailey had two assists and three shots Monday in a 3-1 win over Buffalo.

Bailey made a pair of perfect feeds on re-direction goals on the doorstep, the first setting up Anders Lee to open the scoring in the first period and the second resulting in Brock Nelson's power-play strike in the middle frame. It was the first multi-point game of the year for Bailey, who also matched his season high for shots on goal. Bailey has perennially provided a goal total in the teens, but he's scored just once through 14 games in 2020-21.