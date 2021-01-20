Bailey was added to the COVID-19 protocol list Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

It was announced earlier Wednesday that Bailey was questionable to play against the Devils on Thursday, and his placement could be the reason why. Bailey has gone pointless through the first three games of the season despite seeing a top-six role, so this comes at a tough time to be sidelined. Bailey will not be able to practice or travel with the team unless he's cleared, but he's still firmly questionable for Thursday's contest.