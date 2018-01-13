Islanders' Josh Bailey: Sitting again Saturday

Bailey (lower body) will not play Saturday afternoon against the Rangers.

The Isles reportedly will be without Bailey, Andrew Ladd (undisclosed) and defenseman Johnny Boychuk (lower body) in this next contest, with concrete details pending on all three players. "We have to figure everything out and hopefully they're back sooner than later. That's all I can tell you now," head coach Doug Weight said Friday. This will be the second consecutive absence for Bailey, who has played remarkably well this season with 12 goals and 38 helpers to complement a career-high 21 man-advantage points in only 42 games.