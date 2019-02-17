Islanders' Josh Bailey: Six points in last five games

Bailey set up two goals, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 victory over the Oilers.

It's his second-straight two-point effort. The pride of Bowmanville has six points, including four helpers, in his last five games. Bailey is a key cog in the Isles' incredible, Metropolitan-leading run and he's back to delivering fantasy value for his owners following an early February slump. Use Bailey as you typically would.