Bailey logged an assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Bailey ended a four-game point drought with his helper on Sebastian Aho's goal early in the first period. The 33-year-old Bailey hasn't gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive contests since Dec. 13-16, so he's not really the most consistent of forwards. The winger has six goals, 12 helpers, 57 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 41 appearances this season.