Islanders' Josh Bailey: Slings assist Monday
Bailey produced an assist and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
Bailey connected on a long pass to Anthony Beauvillier as the latter exited the penalty box, resulting in the Islanders' second goal. Bailey has assists in consecutive outings after a four-game dry spell. For the year, the winger has produced 16 points and 26 shots on goal through 25 contests.
