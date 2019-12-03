Play

Islanders' Josh Bailey: Slings assist Monday

Bailey produced an assist and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Bailey connected on a long pass to Anthony Beauvillier as the latter exited the penalty box, resulting in the Islanders' second goal. Bailey has assists in consecutive outings after a four-game dry spell. For the year, the winger has produced 16 points and 26 shots on goal through 25 contests.

