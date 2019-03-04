Islanders' Josh Bailey: Snags assist in loss to Philly

Bailey finished with a minus-2 rating but picked up an assist in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.

The Islanders' forward has points in four of the last five contests and after Sunday's helper, is up to 35 assists on the season to go along with 14 goals. A matchup with the Senators comes Tuesday, and Bailey, in the two teams' only other meeting, finished with two points, scoring a goal and adding an assist in a 6-3 win back on Dec. 28.