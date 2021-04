Bailey (undisclosed) had two goals, an assist, three shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.

The Islanders mustered just one goal during Bailey's two-game absence, but the winger's return lifted the entire offense. Bailey got the scoring started late in the first, then helped his team blow it open with an assist and another goal in the third. He's up to eight goals and 20 assists in 44 games played this season.