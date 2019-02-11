Islanders' Josh Bailey: Special teams factor
On Sunday, Bailey drew an assist on Devon Toews' power-play goal as part of a 2-1 win over Minnesota.
After logging 44 seconds on the power-play in Saturday's game, it was encouraging to see Bailey play over four minutes (4:32) with the man advantage in Sunday's win. The assist gives him 40 points in 55 games this season, though Bailey's production is not what it was a year ago, averaging 0.72 points to this point in 2018-19, down from his 2017-18 mark of 0.93.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...