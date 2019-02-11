Islanders' Josh Bailey: Special teams factor

On Sunday, Bailey drew an assist on Devon Toews' power-play goal as part of a 2-1 win over Minnesota.

After logging 44 seconds on the power-play in Saturday's game, it was encouraging to see Bailey play over four minutes (4:32) with the man advantage in Sunday's win. The assist gives him 40 points in 55 games this season, though Bailey's production is not what it was a year ago, averaging 0.72 points to this point in 2018-19, down from his 2017-18 mark of 0.93.