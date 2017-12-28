Islanders' Josh Bailey: Stays hot Wednesday

Bailey scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 overtime win over Buffalo on Wednesday.

The 10th-year NHLer continues to sizzle, as he's now up to an eye-popping 17 points over a nine-game point streak. The fact that Bailey's 48 points are just eight shy of last year's career-high 56 in less than half the number of games seems implausible to both casual and hardcore hockey fans alike. However, when you see his name atop the NHL assist lead (37), and that he's second only to Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov in total points, Bailey's accomplishments in 2017-18 become that much more impressive.