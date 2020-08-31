Bailey had two assists in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Flyers in Game 4.

Bailey set up both of Brock Nelson's tallies in the contest, the latter of the two being the game-winner. Ever the playmaker, Bailey has two goals, 11 helpers and a plus-10 rating through 13 playoff games. One of his goals came shorthanded, while five of his assists occurred on the power play.

More News