Bailey had two assists in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Flyers in Game 4.
Bailey set up both of Brock Nelson's tallies in the contest, the latter of the two being the game-winner. Ever the playmaker, Bailey has two goals, 11 helpers and a plus-10 rating through 13 playoff games. One of his goals came shorthanded, while five of his assists occurred on the power play.
More News
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Piles up three points•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Registers power-play helper•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Two points including GWG in Game 1•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Two helpers in series finale•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Practices with team•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Exits with injury Tuesday•