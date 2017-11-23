Islanders' Josh Bailey: Tallies three points

Bailey scored the game-winning goal and added two power-play assists in a 4-3 overtime win against the Flyers on Wednesday.

Bailey has been a tremendous playmaker and power-play threat so far this year. He's notched 21 assists in 21 games, and he's tallied 11 points with the extra man.

