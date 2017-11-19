Islanders' Josh Bailey: Tallies trio of assists Saturday

Bailey picked up three assists during Saturday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

The 28-year-old winger has been on fire for the last month or so with two goals and 18 points in his last 19 games. The playmaking winger could stand to score goals more frequently, but Bailey's contributions as a set-up man to the likes of John Tavares and Anders Lee give him more than enough fantasy value in standard formats. Play him if you've got him.