Islanders' Josh Bailey: Three assists Thursday
Bailey dished out a trio of helpers in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Wild.
Bailey recorded an assist in each period. His team was down by at least two goals at every point after Minnesota's Jason Zucker made it 2-0 just 6:09 into the game, so Bailey's offensive outburst didn't have much of an impact on the game. His fantasy owners will certainly take it, though.
