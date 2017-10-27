Islanders' Josh Bailey: Three assists Thursday

Bailey dished out a trio of helpers in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Wild.

Bailey recorded an assist in each period. His team was down by at least two goals at every point after Minnesota's Jason Zucker made it 2-0 just 6:09 into the game, so Bailey's offensive outburst didn't have much of an impact on the game. His fantasy owners will certainly take it, though.

