Islanders' Josh Bailey: Three-point night

Bailey had a goal and two assists in a 5-2 win over the Rangers on Saturday night.

Bailey is coming off a career year (71 points in 76 games). The Isles have lost some offensive swagger in the offseason, but Bailey looks like he's picking up where he left off last year. He may struggle to hit last year's heights, but pounce on him if people are overlooking him at the draft table. Bailey has value as a 55-60 point winger.