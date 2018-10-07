Islanders' Josh Bailey: Two helpers in loss
Bailey had two assists in a 4-3 loss to Nashville on Saturday.
Bailey needs a few more games like this to convince skeptical fantasy owners that his 71-point season last year wasn't a fluke. Bailey is talented and he's already off to a good start. It might be hard to hit that 70-point height again, but there's still plenty of value in a 60-plus point fantasy winger.
