Bailey notched two assists, one on the power play, during Friday's 5-1 win over the Panthers in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

The veteran winger got the primary helper on Anthony Beauvillier's goal midway through the first period to open the scoring, then set up Brock Nelson for a wicked one-timer with the man advantage in the second. Bailey heads into the next round having recorded four assists in four games against Florida -- three of them on the power play.