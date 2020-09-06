Bailey had two assists and one shot in Saturday's 4-0 win over Philadelphia in Game 7.
Bailey enjoyed his third two-assist performance in the last four games, setting up insurance goals by Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier. The 30-year-old Bailey leads the Eastern Conference finals-bound Islanders in points (17) and assists (15) during the playoffs.
More News
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Knocks home PPG•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Supplies pair of assists•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Piles up three points•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Registers power-play helper•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Two points including GWG in Game 1•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Two helpers in series finale•