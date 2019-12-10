Islanders' Josh Bailey: Two-point effort in win

Bailey scored a short-handed goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Lightning.

His second-period tally on a nearly uncontested breakaway from his own blue line gave the Isles a 2-1 lead and held up as the game-winner. The marker ended a nine-game goal drought for Bailey, although he did have five assists in his prior five games, and on the year the 30-year-old has eight goals and 21 points in 29 contests.