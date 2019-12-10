Islanders' Josh Bailey: Two-point effort in win
Bailey scored a short-handed goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Lightning.
His second-period tally on a nearly uncontested breakaway from his own blue line gave the Isles a 2-1 lead and held up as the game-winner. The marker ended a nine-game goal drought for Bailey, although he did have five assists in his prior five games, and on the year the 30-year-old has eight goals and 21 points in 29 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.