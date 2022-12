Bailey scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Bruins.

His tally midway through the first period sparked an Islanders comeback from an early 2-0 deficit, but Bailey also missed the team's final shootout attempt. It's the first multi-point performance of the season for the 33-year-old, snapping a sluggish stretch that had seen him manage only one goal and five points over his prior 15 games.