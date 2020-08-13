Bailey scored a short-handed game-winning goal and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Capitals during Game 1 of their first-round series.

Braden Holtby and Alex Ovechkin got their signals crossed on a seemingly harmless dump-in attempt early in the third period, allowing Brock Nelson to scoop up the puck and find Bailey in the slot for a one-timer. The goal was Bailey's first of the postseason but the the 30-year-old winger has been plenty productive, racking up six points through five games.