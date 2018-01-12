Islanders' Josh Bailey: Unlikely to play Saturday

Bailey (lower body) is unlikely to play Saturday versus the Rangers, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

The Islanders have yet to announce a definitive word on how long Bailey will be out of the lineup, but coach Doug Weight did state that it's somewhere between long term and a day-to-day injury. That would seem to indicate that Bailey is week-to-week, though that's just speculation at this point. He has been perhaps the biggest surprise for the Isles this season, as he is having a career year with 12 goals and 50 points in 42 games. Bailey is also set to become a free agent after the season and could be setting himself up for a big pay day during the summer.