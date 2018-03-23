Islanders' Josh Bailey: Up to 69 points
Bailey contributed two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Lightning.
Every point Bailey scores further adds to his career-high total, as he breezed by his old best of 56 long ago and now has 69 points in 70 appearances. However, that scoring output has been accompanied by a minus-17 rating, and his even mark in that category during this contest ended a four-game string of minus performances during which he totaled a minus-7 mark.
