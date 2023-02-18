Bailey (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Bruins, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

This should not come as a surprise, as Bailey had to leave the 5-4 win over the Penguins on Friday early due to the injury. The Islanders have not stated the exact nature of the injury or when they expect he will return to the lineup. The loss should not be significant for the team, as Bailey only has six goals and 15 assists in 54 games this season. Bailey was recently moved down to the third line after a short stint on the top line to try and get him going. Bailey will next get a chance to play Monday in a rematch versus the Penguins.