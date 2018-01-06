Islanders' Josh Bailey: Won't play Sunday

Bailey (lower body) won't play Sunday versus the Devils, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

This is not a surprise as the game Sunday is the last game for the Islanders before their league mandated five-day break. The team has yet to announce the severity of the injury or when they expect him to return to the lineup but the earliest we can see Bailey is Jan. 13 against the Rangers. If Bailey were to be lost to the team for any significant amount of time it would be a significant blow as he is in the midst of a career season with 12 goals and 38 assists in 42 games.