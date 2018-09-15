Ho-Sang (personal) didn't participate in Saturday's on-ice session, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Ho-Sang is expected to be a full participant in camp Sunday, so there's no real cause for concern here. The 2014 first-round pick, who notched two goals and 12 points in 22 games last campaign, will hope to lock down a full-time gig with the big club this season.

