Ho-Sang was demoted to AHL Hartford on Tuesday.

With Valtteri Filppula (upper body) healthy, Ho-Sang found himself on the outside looking in. In 10 appearances this season, the 22-year-old notched one goal, one assist and 10 shots while averaging 14:31 of ice time. The winger should sit atop the short list of potential call-ups and likely hasn't seen his last NHL action this year.