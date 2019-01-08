Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Bound for minors
Ho-Sang was demoted to AHL Hartford on Tuesday.
With Valtteri Filppula (upper body) healthy, Ho-Sang found himself on the outside looking in. In 10 appearances this season, the 22-year-old notched one goal, one assist and 10 shots while averaging 14:31 of ice time. The winger should sit atop the short list of potential call-ups and likely hasn't seen his last NHL action this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...