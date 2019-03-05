Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Called up in a pinch
Ho-Sang was called up to the Islanders under emergency conditions Tuesday, Shannon Hogan of MSG Networks reports.
This recall won't count against New York's four-player limit since the transaction itself was made due to two Islanders forwards being legitimately injured -- Matt Martin (upper body) and Cal Clutterbuck (head) -- and another that's dealing with an illness in Casey Cizikas. Ho-Sang claimed Player of the Week honors with AHL Bridgeport in mid-February, but the Islanders' 2014 first-round (28th overall) draft pick hasn't been able to seize a full-time role at hockey's highest level.
