Ho-Sang was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on an emergency basis Saturday.

The Islanders announced that Nikolay Kulemin (upper body) will be out indefinitely and Anthony Beauvillier is also believed to be dealing with some kind of injury, so Ho-Sang was needed as a reinforcement up front with a road game against the Blues scheduled for Saturday night. Nabbed by the Isles with a 2014 first-round (28th overall) draft pick, Ho-Sang makes for a terrific value play given that he's recorded four points over six games at the highest level this season.