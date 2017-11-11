Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Called up
Ho-Sang was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on an emergency basis Saturday.
The Islanders announced that Nikolay Kulemin (upper body) will be out indefinitely and Anthony Beauvillier is also believed to be dealing with some kind of injury, so Ho-Sang was needed as a reinforcement up front with a road game against the Blues scheduled for Saturday night. Nabbed by the Isles with a 2014 first-round (28th overall) draft pick, Ho-Sang makes for a terrific value play given that he's recorded four points over six games at the highest level this season.
More News
-
Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Returns to minors•
-
Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Watching next game from press box•
-
Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Picks up two helpers•
-
Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Will be in lineup Saturday•
-
Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Won't play season opener•
-
Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Virtual lock to start 2017-18 campaign with Isles•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...