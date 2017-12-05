Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Dishes out two helpers
Ho-Sang contributed two second-period assists in a 5-4 win over Florida on Monday.
Ho-Sang has already bested last year's point total and seems to have gotten himself settled in since his emergency recall was changed on Nov. 16. He's contributed six points in his past six games and has taken advantage of his chance. Now that he's a regular in the Isles' lineup, he's a solid option in fantasy lineups as well.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...