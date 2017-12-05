Ho-Sang contributed two second-period assists in a 5-4 win over Florida on Monday.

Ho-Sang has already bested last year's point total and seems to have gotten himself settled in since his emergency recall was changed on Nov. 16. He's contributed six points in his past six games and has taken advantage of his chance. Now that he's a regular in the Isles' lineup, he's a solid option in fantasy lineups as well.