Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Experiencing growing pains
Ho-Sang was a healthy scratch for Bridgeport of the AHL on Wednesday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
The reason for his absence has had more to do with his attitude since being sent down to the AHL than anything else. Ho-Sang is still considered to be one of the top prospects for the Isles but discipline issues have followed him throughout his career. Bridgeport coach Brent Thompson went as far as to call him a "baby" and "immature". When the Isles called up Anthony Beavuillier and Michael Dal Colle earlier this week as injury replacements for Josh Bailey (lower body) and Andrew Ladd (undisclosed) instead of Ho-Sang, that told you all you need to know about his standing in the organization at this point in time. He will once again have to prove himself ready to handle the rigors of the NHL before getting a promotion.
More News
-
Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Loaned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Dishes out two helpers•
-
Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Emergency recall terminated•
-
Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Returns to practice•
-
Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Misses practice Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Scores in first game since call-up•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...