Ho-Sang was a healthy scratch for Bridgeport of the AHL on Wednesday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

The reason for his absence has had more to do with his attitude since being sent down to the AHL than anything else. Ho-Sang is still considered to be one of the top prospects for the Isles but discipline issues have followed him throughout his career. Bridgeport coach Brent Thompson went as far as to call him a "baby" and "immature". When the Isles called up Anthony Beavuillier and Michael Dal Colle earlier this week as injury replacements for Josh Bailey (lower body) and Andrew Ladd (undisclosed) instead of Ho-Sang, that told you all you need to know about his standing in the organization at this point in time. He will once again have to prove himself ready to handle the rigors of the NHL before getting a promotion.