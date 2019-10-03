According to general manager Lou Lamoriello, Ho-Sang's representative has asked for him to be traded, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Ho-Sang has been unable to earn a full-time role with the Islanders since being selected by the team in the first round of the 2014 draft, but he's shown a lot of potential during his limited time with the big club since then, totaling seven goals and 24 points in 53 career appearances. The 23-year-old forward clearly thinks he'll have a better shot at a consistent NHL role with a different organization, but if Lamoriello is unable to find a trade partner, Ho-Sang will be sent to AHL Bridgeport.