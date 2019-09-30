The Islanders waived Ho-Sang for reassignment to AHL Bridgeport, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Ho-Sang is a skilled skater, as he was picked by the Islanders 28th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft. However, he comes with maturity issues and defensive-zone shortcomings. Ho-Sang didn't prove he overcame those red flags in the preseason, so the Islanders are hoping he can clear waivers and continue his development in the minors. There's a chance he's picked up by another squad, but he's a risky player to keep with the big club. Over the last three years, he's played in 53 NHL games, recording seven goals and 24 points.