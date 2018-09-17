Ho-Sang (personal) will play in Monday's preseason matchup with Philadelphia.

With a busy preseason schedule, the Islanders figure to rotate their game-day squads, so don't be surprised to see Ho-sang and others in and out of the lineup early in the preseason. The winger set a career high in assists (10) and points (12) last year while playing in just 22 games. If the youngster can secure a more consistent role with the club this year, he could challenge for the 30-point threshold.