Ho-Sang was released from his loan deal with Orebro after the team cited training concerns, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Ho-Sang played in just five games for Orebro this season in which he registered one assist. At this point, the 2014 first-round pick figures to head back to AHL Bridgeport for the upcoming minor-league campaign but is unlikely to work his way into a spot with the Isles. Following the conclusion of the 2020-21 campaign, it wouldn't be a shock to see the organization part ways with Ho-Sang.