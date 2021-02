Ho-Sang has been loaned to Linkoping HC of the Swedish Hockey League, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

This will be the second Swedish team for Ho-Sang after Orebro HK release him. General manager Lou Lamoriello has stated that playing in Sweden gives Ho-Sang a chance to show the Islanders and other organizations what he has to offer. As of now, Ho-Sang is still with the Islanders organization, but another failure abroad could lead to a change in that status.