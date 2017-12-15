Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Loaned to minor-league affiliate
The Islanders loaned Ho-Sang to AHL Bridgeport on Friday.
Ho-Sang has gone scoreless while posting an ugly minus-6 rating over his last six contests, so the Islanders will hope a trip to the minors will jump start the 21-year-old winger's offense. The 2014 first-round pick has been a solid contributor for the Islanders this season, notching two goals and 12 points in 22 games, so he'll likely be back with the big club before long.
